Serbia and Kosovo leaders talk as EU presses for a deal

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Brussels hosts the rival leaders of Kosovo and Serbia on Monday as the European Union turns up the pressure to reach a deal it hopes will lead to a de facto normalisation of ties between the bitter foes.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell at the bloc's headquarters Monday afternoon, where they will likely go over the details of a deal that could lay out the framework for a potential understanding.

"Experience from the past taught all of us not to try to predict anything because it can go either way, but everything basically depends on the ability of the Kosovo prime minister and the Serbian president to agree on the way forward," Borrell's spokesman Peter Stano said.

"What we need really urgently is progress so that we don't have what we had over... a number of months: constant crisis mode," he said, calling for a step towards a "comprehensive agreement on the normalisation ofrelations".

The spokesman added that both sides should adopt what he called "European behaviour" and reminded them that Kosovo and Serbia would one day seek EU membership.