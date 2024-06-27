Serbia And Kosovo Talks Collapse Fails Despite EU Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A European Union bid to breathe new life into stalled negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo fell through Wednesday, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Kosovo prime minister failing to meet as planned.
The sitdown was supposed to happen nearly a year after the bitter rivals last met, following repeated rounds of unsuccessful negotiations.
Both Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti had separate meetings with EU representatives, but according to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, "no progress in implementation of the agreement could be achieved".
"This time, it has not been a trilateral meeting," Borell said.
Talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at hammering out a landmark deal to pave the way for a semblance of normalised ties all but crumbled last year.
During a high-stakes summit in North Macedonia in March 2023, Vucic refused to sign the EU- and US-backed Ohrid agreement -- citing a pain in his right hand that would likely last "years".
Diplomats have continued to call for the implementation of the agreement, but the unsigned deal remains unenforced by either side.
Borrell said the EU would "continue putting all our efforts and capacity at the service of the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia".
These efforts will continue next week, Borrel said, when he will host the two negotiators in Brussels.
Vucic blamed Kurti for the talks failing to materialise, saying his Kosovan counterpart "did not dare to meet".
Kurti countered by saying that he had put down conditions for the meeting with Vucic to take place, including the handing over of Milan Radoicic -- the former vice president of Kosovo's leading Serb party which admitted to leading a commando squad that ambushed a Kosovo police patrol in September last year.
As last year's talks collapsed, bouts of unrest erupted in Serb-majority areas across northern Kosovo.
Tensions continued to flare after the Pristina government made the euro its only legal Currency recognised in its territory in February -- effectively outlawing the use of the Serbian Dinar currency.
That put pressure on Serbia's ability to continue financing a parallel health, education, and social security systems for Kosovo Serbs.
Kurti has defended the move as a means to crack down on the large amounts of cash pouring into Kosovo from Serbia and to bring organised crime groups to heel.
Animosity between Kosovo and Serbia has raged since the war between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian insurgents in the late 1990s that drew a NATO intervention against Belgrade, which views Kosovo as a breakaway region.
Pristina declared independence in 2008, a move Serbia has refused to acknowledge as it views Kosovo as the nation's historic homeland.
Recent Stories
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
More Stories From World
-
Poland to press ahead with multibillion euro airport1 second ago
-
Fears new 'most dangerous' mpox strain could cross borders10 minutes ago
-
US says Assange, now free, had put people in 'danger'10 minutes ago
-
US jails ex-Honduras president for 45 years on drugs charges20 minutes ago
-
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns3 hours ago
-
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths3 hours ago
-
Kenya torn between anger and mourning after protest deaths3 hours ago
-
Macron camp struggles to make up ground ahead of France polls3 hours ago
-
MWCS 2024: Huawei showcases cutting-edge techs, embraces commercial 5G-A for Mobile AI era4 hours ago
-
Initiative to jointly build belt and road requires support from green finance5 hours ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official6 hours ago
-
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis6 hours ago