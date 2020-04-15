Serbia and North Macedonia to lengthen curfews for Easter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Orthodox Christians in North Macedonia and Serbia are preparing for an Easter weekend with closed churches, as officials ramp up measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic

The two Balkan nations introduced nationwide curfews in March to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease -- including a total weekend lockdown from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

The Serbian Orthodox Church wanted the curfew to be lifted on Easter Sunday to enable believers to attend Mass.

But officials in Belgrade and Skopje instead tightened the measures for the Easter weekend, extending the usual lockdown until Tuesday morning.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the stricter measures for Easter but did not directly respond to the Church's request.

"I will beg the patriarch on my knees to reconsider this demand .

.. but we will certainly not arrest priests," Vucic told the state-run RTS television late on Tuesday.

The president said he was acting on the advice of doctors who proposed the longer curfew.

Most of Serbia's 7.1 million people are Orthodox.

The country currently has 4,456 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 94 deaths.

In North Macedonia, the Church has told believers who wish to go to church before the curfew to respect social distancing measures and not to kiss the icons.

The country has 908 people infected and 44 have died.

In neighbouring Montenegro, where Orthodox Christians are also a majority, officials banned Masses in March.

Archbishop Amfilohije, leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, was detained on Sunday along with several priests for violating the measure.