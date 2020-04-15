UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia And North Macedonia To Lengthen Curfews For Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Serbia and North Macedonia to lengthen curfews for Easter

Orthodox Christians in North Macedonia and Serbia are preparing for an Easter weekend with closed churches, as officials ramp up measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Orthodox Christians in North Macedonia and Serbia are preparing for an Easter weekend with closed churches, as officials ramp up measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The two Balkan nations introduced nationwide curfews in March to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease -- including a total weekend lockdown from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

The Serbian Orthodox Church wanted the curfew to be lifted on Easter Sunday to enable believers to attend Mass.

But officials in Belgrade and Skopje instead tightened the measures for the Easter weekend, extending the usual lockdown until Tuesday morning.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the stricter measures for Easter but did not directly respond to the Church's request.

"I will beg the patriarch on my knees to reconsider this demand .

.. but we will certainly not arrest priests," Vucic told the state-run RTS television late on Tuesday.

The president said he was acting on the advice of doctors who proposed the longer curfew.

Most of Serbia's 7.1 million people are Orthodox.

The country currently has 4,456 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 94 deaths.

In North Macedonia, the Church has told believers who wish to go to church before the curfew to respect social distancing measures and not to kiss the icons.

The country has 908 people infected and 44 have died.

In neighbouring Montenegro, where Orthodox Christians are also a majority, officials banned Masses in March.

Archbishop Amfilohije, leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, was detained on Sunday along with several priests for violating the measure.

Related Topics

Died Skopje Belgrade Serbia Macedonia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange March Sunday Church Christian TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Mil ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

1 hour ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

1 hour ago

IMF cautions renewed social unrest possible amid p ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.