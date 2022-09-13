Serbia bans EuroPride march: organisers

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Serbian authorities on Tuesday banned the EuroPride rally, the march's organisers said, days before the pan-European gathering of the LGBTQ community was set to be held in Belgrade

"The Serbian police banned this year's EuroPride march, by handing over the official notice to the organisers," the Belgrade Pride said in a statement on social media.

"Belgrade Pride will use all available legal means to overturn this decision." Tensions have been mounting in Belgrade since Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for the cancellation of the event late last month, prompting an outcry from the country's LGBTQ community who vowed to carry on with the demonstration scheduled for Saturday.

The Serbian leader cited a number of reasons for wanting to call off the event, including recent tensions with the former breakaway province Kosovo and concerns over energy and food.

EuroPride organisers condemned Vucic's comments at the time, saying the government had no authority to cancel the event.

Gay marriage is not legally recognised in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite incremental strides over the years in reducing discrimination.

Belgrade Pride marches in 2001 and again in 2010 were marred by violence and rioting after far-right groups targeted them.

Since 2014, the parade has been organised regularly but protected with a large law enforcement presence.

The formal ban comes just days after thousands took part in an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade, with biker gangs, Orthodox priests and far-right nationalists demanding the EuroPride rally be forbidden.

