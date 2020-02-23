Serbia Braces for Foreign Pressure After Buying Russian Missiles - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft weapon systems that Serbia bought from Russia can boost the Balkan country's defenses but also make it a target for a political pressure campaign, President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin confirmed on Saturday the delivery of the first batch of Pantsir-S1 systems. The country risks US sanctions for cooperating with the Russian military.

"Serbia is the only country in the region to have Pantsir-S1s, a defensive weapon that makes it stronger and strengthens its military neutrality. I have no doubt that the Pantsirs will lead to more pressure on Serbia," Vucic told Serbian news channel Pink.

Vucic said the air defense system was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a combat-tested weapon. It is most effective when dealing with drones, missiles and low-flying planes and helicopters.