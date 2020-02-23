UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Braces For Foreign Pressure After Buying Russian Missiles - President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Serbia Braces for Foreign Pressure After Buying Russian Missiles - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft weapon systems that Serbia bought from Russia can boost the Balkan country's defenses but also make it a target for a political pressure campaign, President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin confirmed on Saturday the delivery of the first batch of Pantsir-S1 systems. The country risks US sanctions for cooperating with the Russian military.

"Serbia is the only country in the region to have Pantsir-S1s, a defensive weapon that makes it stronger and strengthens its military neutrality. I have no doubt that the Pantsirs will lead to more pressure on Serbia," Vucic told Serbian news channel Pink.

Vucic said the air defense system was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a combat-tested weapon. It is most effective when dealing with drones, missiles and low-flying planes and helicopters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Lead Serbia Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.