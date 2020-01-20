UrduPoint.com
Serbia Buys 6 Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems From Russia - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia and Serbia signed a deal on one battery made up of six Pantsir-S1 missile systems and will have it delivered this year, a source in the defense cooperation sector told Sputnik.

"The deal for one battery was signed last year. The work on it is underway and will be completed in 2020," the source said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic mentioned buying one system in late October.

