BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic urged the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office on Friday to guarantee safety of witnesses in the war crime case of the ex-president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, and his associates.

Thaci announced his resignation on Thursday, after the war crime indictment against him had been confirmed. The key figure in the ethnic-Albanian separatist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was later arrested and transported to the Hague, along with ex-Kosovo parliament speakers Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi as well as former field commander and lawmaker Rexhep Selimi, on charges of murders, torture, forced disappearance and other crimes committed in the late 1990s.

"It is important to ensure the protection of witnesses, so that it does not happen as in the case with [former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush] Haradinaj, when all the witnesses simply disappeared, so in the end, he was released by a Hague court decision due to the lack of witnesses," Dacic told reporters in parliament.

According to the politician, crimes against Serbs still have not been investigated in Kosovo.

"Just as we agree with the investigation and condemnation of war crimes in general, including in relation to the Albanians, we believe that this is the implementation of justice for the victims of the KLA," the former Serbian foreign minister added.

The KLA was an ethnic-Albanian separatist militia that fought to achieve Kosovo's independence from then-Yugoslavia during the 1998-1999 war.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Serbia and numerous members of the international community, including China, Russia, and Spain, have not recognized Kosovo's independence.