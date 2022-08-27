UrduPoint.com

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride In Belgrade Because Of Kosovo Crisis - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"By agreement with the majority of government members and the head of the cabinet, of course, there were several votes against, they will justify it, in accordance with the law, the EuroPride scheduled for September will be canceled or postponed," Vucic said.

The president added that he never liked such manifestations, but this decision was made by the government due to the deep ongoing crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, "which is unlikely to end by October 31."

Several thousand people went to the streets of Belgrade on August 14 for a rally of traditional family value supporters.

The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed. Brussels urged the sides to negotiate further, but the talks fell through.

