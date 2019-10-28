Serbia Cancels Visas for Armenian Citizens, Reveals Plans to Open Embassy in Yerevan

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Serbian government approved a decision to remove visas for Armenian citizens and open an embassy in Yerevan, the official portal of the cabinet said on Monday.

"Citizens of Armenia, who have passports for traveling abroad, can enter, move around and stay in Serbia for a period of up to 90 days from the date of entry into the country, within 180 days," the statement, published in Serbia Official Gazette, said, adding that the Serbian embassy will be opened in Yerevan.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian paid a visit to Belgrade in early October, and following a meeting with Serbia counterpart, Alexandar Vucic, announced Serbia's intention to cancel entry visas for Armenian citizens.

As of now, a Serbian consulate in Yerevan is the only representation of the Balkan country in Armenia.