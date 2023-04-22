Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The command of the Serbian armed forces and the Serbian government are closely monitoring the course of the conflict in Ukraine and are modernizing Serbia's army, taking into account the conditions of modern hostilities, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Serbia is holding the Granite 2023 demonstration of its armed forces' military capabilities at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade. The event was attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also held a meeting with Vucic earlier in the day. Over 5,000 military personnel, over 60 aircraft, helicopters, and drones, over 2,300 types of weapons and military equipment, dozens of imported and Serbian-made tanks and armored vehicles are participating in the demonstration.

"We are closely monitoring (the Ukraine conflict), our military intelligence agency and the General Staff inform me daily about the events in Ukraine and about the methods and means which are being used during the conflict ... We have significantly strengthened the units with the help of armored personnel carriers, modernized tanks," Vucic told reporters.

However, Serbia intends to maintain its military neutrality, the Serbian president said, adding that Belgrade will cooperate with Budapest only in the fight against terrorism.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Vucic has recently stated that the supply of new weapons from Russia, as well as the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters, were impeded by the sanctions of Western countries against Russia.