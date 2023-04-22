UrduPoint.com

Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict To Modernize National Army - President

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Serbia Closely Monitoring Ukraine Conflict to Modernize National Army - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The command of the Serbian armed forces and the Serbian government are closely monitoring the course of the conflict in Ukraine and are modernizing Serbia's army, taking into account the conditions of modern hostilities, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Serbia is holding the Granite 2023 demonstration of its armed forces' military capabilities at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade. The event was attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who also held a meeting with Vucic earlier in the day. Over 5,000 military personnel, over 60 aircraft, helicopters, and drones, over 2,300 types of weapons and military equipment, dozens of imported and Serbian-made tanks and armored vehicles are participating in the demonstration.

"We are closely monitoring (the Ukraine conflict), our military intelligence agency and the General Staff inform me daily about the events in Ukraine and about the methods and means which are being used during the conflict ... We have significantly strengthened the units with the help of armored personnel carriers, modernized tanks," Vucic told reporters.

However, Serbia intends to maintain its military neutrality, the Serbian president said, adding that Belgrade will cooperate with Budapest only in the fight against terrorism.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Vucic has recently stated that the supply of new weapons from Russia, as well as the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters, were impeded by the sanctions of Western countries against Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia Europe Vehicles Budapest Belgrade Serbia Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

36 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

36 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.