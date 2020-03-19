Serbia Closes All Borders on Friday Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Serbia enters full quarantine on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the borders will be closed, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian Health Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 103.

"Tomorrow, from 8.00 a.m. [07:00 GMT], all the borders will be closed for air, railroad and motor service," Vucic said.