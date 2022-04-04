Serbia Closes Polling Stations for General Elections - Electoral Commission

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Polling stations for the general elections in Serbia have been closed at 20:00 (18:00 GMT), the Republican Election Commission said on Sunday.

More than 6.5 million Serbs were expected to vote to elect the country's president, parliament and municipal authorities in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade. Voting was also at 77 overseas polling stations, while over 100,000 of ethnic Serbs living in breakaway Kosovo were unable to cast their ballots as the Kosovo authorities barred them from voting within the territory.

The Republican Election Commission registered 19 political blocs and coalitions, which are competing for 250 seats in the Serbian National Assembly.

They need to pass a 3% threshold to enter the new convocation of the parliament. Eight presidential candidates supported by one or more electoral blocs are running for the president's seat, including a front-runner, incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

As the Serbian Statistical Office reported earlier, the voting turnout reached 50.82% by 18:00 (16:00 GMT).

Observers from the mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly said that no significant violations have been recorded. Russian observers also did not report any violations.