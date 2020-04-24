UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:16 PM

Serbia Confirms 162 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 7,276 - Health Ministry

Serbia registered 162 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 7,276 in the country, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Serbia registered 162 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 7,276 in the country, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 162 new cases were identified, the total number of patients increased to 7,276 people.

In total, 3477 people are hospitalized, 96 of them are on ventilators. Five more people died over the given period, four men were among the dead," the ministry said.

Overall, the coronavirus-related death toll reached 139 in the country.

The previous reports indicated that Serbia had 7,114 COVID-19 cases and 134 fatalities. More than 1,000 people have fully recovered, and the mortality rate is less than two percent.

