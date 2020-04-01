UrduPoint.com
Serbia Confirms 5 COVID-19 Deaths, Total Tally Reaches 28 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Serbia has registered five more COVID-19 fatalities in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 28, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, the deputy director of the public health institute, said on Wednesday, adding that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 1060

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Serbia has registered five more COVID-19 fatalities in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 28, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, the deputy director of the public health institute, said on Wednesday, adding that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 1060.

"Five more people died over the past 24 hours, 28 patients died in total. Overall, 1060 people are now infected in the country," Kisic Tepavcevic said during a briefing.

According to the health authorities, 21 out of 28 victims are men. Moreover, the Balkan country has detected 160 cases over the past day.

Out of all people infected with the virus, 648 have been hospitalized, and 72 are on ventilation support.

