Serbia Confirms First Coronavirus Death

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A 59-year-old patient diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection died in Serbia, opening the death toll in the republic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Friday.

"Unfortunately, in the Republic of Serbia we lost our first human life due to coronavirus.

A 59-year-old man from the city of Kikinda died in the clinical center of Vojvodina in Novi sad a few hours ago," Brnabic said during a news conference.

According to the prime minister, the number of coronavirus cases in Serbia has reached 135.