UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Considering Additional Defense Purchases From Russia - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:42 PM

Serbia Considering Additional Defense Purchases From Russia - President

Serbia is considering new purchases of weapons after acquiring four Russian Mi-35 helicopters, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at a weapons review at the Batajnica Air Base near capital Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Serbia is considering new purchases of weapons after acquiring four Russian Mi-35 helicopters, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at a weapons review at the Batajnica Air Base near capital Belgrade.

"For the first time, you could see the Mi-17 helicopters of the Serbian army. Earlier you could only see them as transport helicopters, and now it is armed with cannons and missiles. This is a big innovation," the Serbian leader said.

The president went on to tout the heavily armed Mi-35 combat helicopters, which bear the unofficial name flying tank.

"You could also see the Mi-35s armed to the teeth, which are especially attractive and impressive. We have bought four of these Russian helicopters and are thinking what else to buy," Vucic said.

He stressed that the modernization of the Serbian Armed Forces will continue under the stewardship of the domestic defense industry.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Earlier this year, the republic bought seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters from Russia and also received six MiG-29 fighter jets and 10 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers as a gift. Belgrade also purchased Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems from the Russian Federation.

Vucic had said earlier that Serbia wants to have the Russian S-400 air defense system as part of its armed forces, but cannot yet afford it.

Related Topics

Army Russia Europe Buy Belgrade Serbia Tank From Industry

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

43 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

48 minutes ago

Austria's 'Ibiza of the Alps' bans apres-ski party ..

1 minute ago

Treasure discovery, Multan Malkhana now sealed, u ..

1 minute ago

China Cultural Center organizes online cultural ac ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.