Serbia Considering Additional Defense Purchases From Russia - President

(@FahadShabbir)

Serbia is considering new purchases of weapons after acquiring four Russian Mi-35 helicopters, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at a weapons review at the Batajnica Air Base near capital Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Serbia is considering new purchases of weapons after acquiring four Russian Mi-35 helicopters, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at a weapons review at the Batajnica Air Base near capital Belgrade.

"For the first time, you could see the Mi-17 helicopters of the Serbian army. Earlier you could only see them as transport helicopters, and now it is armed with cannons and missiles. This is a big innovation," the Serbian leader said.

The president went on to tout the heavily armed Mi-35 combat helicopters, which bear the unofficial name flying tank.

"You could also see the Mi-35s armed to the teeth, which are especially attractive and impressive. We have bought four of these Russian helicopters and are thinking what else to buy," Vucic said.

He stressed that the modernization of the Serbian Armed Forces will continue under the stewardship of the domestic defense industry.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. Earlier this year, the republic bought seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters from Russia and also received six MiG-29 fighter jets and 10 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers as a gift. Belgrade also purchased Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems from the Russian Federation.

Vucic had said earlier that Serbia wants to have the Russian S-400 air defense system as part of its armed forces, but cannot yet afford it.