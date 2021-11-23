UrduPoint.com

Serbia Considering Possibility Of Building NPP, Consults With Rosatom - President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Serbia is considering the possibility of building a nuclear power plant on its territory, and consults with the Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom on the issue, President Alexandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"We are now considering the issue of nuclear power plants. We are considering many issues together with Rosatom. Let's see how it goes, but we need additional consultations with our Russian partners on how to work in general in the future," Vucic said.

