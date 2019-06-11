UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Counting On Support From Russia, China In Hypothetical Balkan Conflict - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:42 PM

Serbia Counting on Support From Russia, China in Hypothetical Balkan Conflict - Minister

Serbia hopes that Russia and China will come to its aid if a military conflict ever breaks out in the Balkans, something that Belgrade will do everything to prevent in the meantime, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vilun said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Serbia hopes that Russia and China will come to its aid if a military conflict ever breaks out in the Balkans, something that Belgrade will do everything to prevent in the meantime, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vilun said on Tuesday.

"We are often criticized for buying too much weaponry ... We are a militarily-neutral state. If some conflict occurs, and, as you know, the Balkans is a place where a conflict might occur, ... we count on help of Russia and China ... But we will always do our best to not engulf anyone in conflict," Vulin told the International Affairs journal.

According to the minister, Serbia's strength depended on Russia's military assistance.

"We need peace. But in order for there to be peace, we have to be prepared for everything," Vulin added.

Last month, Serbian security forces were on high alert amid violent Kosovar police raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. The police's actions even forced Serbia to deploy military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.

Related Topics

Police Russia China Vehicles Alert Belgrade Serbia Border Best

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 279,100 cusecs water

1 minute ago

UK Commons Committee Demands Clarity on Post-Brexi ..

1 minute ago

Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Concl ..

1 minute ago

Navalny among dozens detained during Moscow march

1 minute ago

KP Govt allocates Rs 408 mln for Social Welfare, W ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Sees Interest of Tourists in Its Part of C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.