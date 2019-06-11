Serbia Counting on Support From Russia, China in Hypothetical Balkan Conflict - Minister

Serbia hopes that Russia and China will come to its aid if a military conflict ever breaks out in the Balkans, something that Belgrade will do everything to prevent in the meantime, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vilun said on Tuesday

"We are often criticized for buying too much weaponry ... We are a militarily-neutral state. If some conflict occurs, and, as you know, the Balkans is a place where a conflict might occur, ... we count on help of Russia and China ... But we will always do our best to not engulf anyone in conflict," Vulin told the International Affairs journal.

According to the minister, Serbia's strength depended on Russia's military assistance.

"We need peace. But in order for there to be peace, we have to be prepared for everything," Vulin added.

Last month, Serbian security forces were on high alert amid violent Kosovar police raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. The police's actions even forced Serbia to deploy military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.