Serbia, Cuba to Discuss Cooperation in Production of Missile Weapons - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that he would discuss with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, cooperation in the production of missile weapons.

"We were able to provide enough charges for missiles in our defense industry thanks to the old explosives that we imported from Cuba. And I will bring this topic up at a formal dinner with our friend," Vucic said at a joint press conference with Diaz-Canel.

In addition, Serbia and Cuba have experience and interest in cooperation in health care, agriculture and tourism, Vucic said, adding that the parties will also discuss interaction in biotechnology, scientific and innovative projects, pharmaceuticals and IT.

Vucic noted that Diaz-Canel's visit was the first visit by a Cuban leader to Serbia in 40 years. He also thanked the Cuban government for the political support of Belgrade and the non-recognition of Kosovo, which unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008.