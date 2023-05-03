UrduPoint.com

Serbia Declares Nationwide 3-Day Mourning Over School Shooting In Belgrade

Serbia has declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5 for the victims of a school shooting in Belgrade that resulted in nine dead and seven injured, Serbian Education Minister Branko Ruzic said on Wednesday

The Serbian police said earlier in the day that it had arrested the 14-year-old shooter, who had used his father's gun to commit the crime. The shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital.

Ruzic, together with Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic and Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, conducted a press conference which started with a minute's silence in memory of those killed, after which all participants made the sign of the cross.

"In the name of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Serbia I express my deepest condolences in relation to the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history ... The government has decided to declare a nationwide three-day mourning starting on Friday, May 5, until Sunday, May 7, while the second school classes will be canceled today, and tomorrow's classes will start with a moment of silence," Ruzic said.

Medics reported earlier that two of the injured teenagers are in a critical condition, namely a girl with a gunshot wound to the head and a boy who was wounded in the neck. They are being operated on.

The seventh-grader arrested for the shooting is thought to have been under the influence of drugs. He reportedly planned the attack a month in advance. The police said that he had a plan of the school building and a list of students he intended to kill.

Gasic also said that the father of the perpetrator has been arrested. He is reported to be the legal owner of the two pistols that were discovered on the shooter by the police, one as the weapon of crime, the other in his backpack. The shooter also had three loading clips and several Molotov cocktails, which he never got the chance to use, media said.

Local media reported that the perpetrator was a model student, from a respectable family of medical doctors.

