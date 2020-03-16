Serbia Declares State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Serbian authorities declared the state of emergency on Sunday over the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We have made a decision. We proclaim a state of emergency in Serbia.

It comes into force from the moment of the announcement, that means right now," Vucic said at a press conference.

According to the Health Ministry, Serbia has confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

The government has already banned gatherings of more than 50 people and urged senior citizens to stay at home.