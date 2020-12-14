Serbia demands that the threats to abolish Republika Srpska (RS) be stopped since the legitimacy of the entity is confirmed by the 1995 Dayton Accords, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday

On December 11, Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic called for the abolishment of the two entities encompassed by BiH: Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Turkovic made this statement ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords that put an end to the three-year civil war that followed the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

"Serbia believes that the Dayton agreement may be amended only with the consent of all the three constituent nations and the two entities, while Serbia respects the territorial integrity of BiH and will not violate it in any way, but demands that the threats to abolish Republika Srpska be stopped, as RS is a constituent category of BiH that originates from the treaty on peace between the three constituent nations and was confirmed by the Dayton agreement," Vucic said, as quoted by his office.

Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina proclaimed independence and the Bosnian War erupted between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croatians. The war was put to an end by the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which formed two autonomous entities within BiH - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina governed by a collective presidency that is formed by three members representing the country's Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian populations. The state is headed by one of the presidency's members on a rotational basis.