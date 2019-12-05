UrduPoint.com
Serbia Does Not Intend To Join Any Military Alliance - President Vucic

Thu 05th December 2019

Serbia Does Not Intend to Join Any Military Alliance - President Vucic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Serbia will not join any military alliance and will preserve its neutrality, the country's president, Aleksandar Vucic, said.

"Serbia will not join NATO, Serbia will not join any military alliance. Serbia will protect its neutrality in military matters. We want to remain faithful in ourselves: protect our sky, protect our country," Vucic said in an interview to Belarusian television.

Touching upon the Belarusian-Serbian relations, Vucic noted that countries understand each other's positions.

"Belarus has never voted against Serbia, and people of Belarus should know that Serbia has never voted against Belarus and this will never happen in the future. With all our difficulties, we and you want to stay on our way, to preserve the right to make decisions independently," he stressed.

When asked about the initiative of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to launch a dialogue between Eurasian and Euro-Atlantic states similar to the Helsinki process, Vucic noted that the international law had long been insufficient, very weak or totally absent, and had been substituted by the law of economic or military force.

"In my opinion, everything that Alexander Lukashenko thinks on this issue is very rational. ... I would like them [the world's countries] to adopt the principles and norms by which to behave," he said.

The world war is now being fought through trade sanctions, very few are fighting with weapons, Vucic said.

"Now, money and strategically important products have become weapons. These are key means of pressure," he said.

In such environment, it is important for small countries to stick together, Vucic concluded.

