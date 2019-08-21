UrduPoint.com
Serbia, EAEU May Sign Free Trade Agreement In October - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may sign a free trade agreement on October 25, the Russian ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday.

"On October 25, the agreement on a free trade area between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union is expected to be signed. This is a significant event, to which the media are paying reasonable attention. The EAEU is an effective, modern integration-friendly project," Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stressed the need to expedite the signing of EAEU free trade agreements with Serbia and Singapore and continue negotiations with such countries as Egypt and Israel.

"For Belgrade, the implementation of the document will mark a completely new stage of presence in Eurasia, entering a market with a capacity of over 182 million consumers and a combined GDP of more than $1.9 trillion. In the future, Serbia may become one of the links between the EU and the EAEU," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

The EAEU was created in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan with the goal of creating a single market and facilitating economic relations between the members. In 2018, the EAEU introduced its own customs code.

