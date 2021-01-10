UrduPoint.com
Serbia Ending 1st Phase Of Immunization Program Using Pfizer, Sputnik V Vaccines- Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Serbian authorities are on the verge of completing the first phase of vaccinating around 720,000 people using both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Sputnik V vaccines, Health Ministry State Secretary Mirsad Djerelek said Sunday.

"In the next seven to 10 days, the vaccination of health workers, employees and wards of elderly care centers will be completed... this will make it possible to complete the first phase - 720,000 vaccinated," Djerelek said at a briefing after a hospital visit in capital city Belgrade with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Djerelek said that the program would move over into the next phase where doses will be administered to all citizens over 75 years of age and people over 64 who suffer from comorbidities.

Brnabic, on her part, said that Serbia was expecting another shipment of 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines as well as agreements in place with China's Sinopharm to preliminarily cover 4 million Serbs with 8 million doses.

Over recent weeks, Serbian authorities have publicly taken shots from both Pfizer and Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute production in a campaign to raise public trust for the vaccine.

