Serbia Enters New Year With Student Protests Over Train Station Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Thousands of students marched in Belgrade and two other Serbian cities during a New Year's Eve protest that went into Wednesday, demanding accountability over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The accident in the city of Novi sad occurred on November 1 at a newly renovated train facility, killing 14 people -- aged six to 74 -- at the scene, while a 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

Public outrage over the tragedy has sparked nationwide protests, with many blaming the deaths on corruption and inadequate oversight of construction projects.

In Belgrade, university students held a protest march through the capital city's centre late Tuesday, where local authorities had organised New Year's Eve celebrations with music and performance programmes.

"There is nothing to celebrate," the students said in a message sent before the protest started.

