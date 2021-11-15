UrduPoint.com

Serbia, EU To Accept Each Other's COVID-19 Passes From Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:21 PM

Serbia and the European Union will reciprocally recognize each other's COVID-19 certificates starting Tuesday, allowing their travelers to bypass coronavirus restrictions

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Serbia and the European Union will reciprocally recognize each other's COVID-19 certificates starting Tuesday, allowing their travelers to bypass coronavirus restrictions.

The Serbian government confirmed it will accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel from the EU after the European Commission said it added Serbia to its digital system, which proves that a certificate holder has been vaccinated against, recovered from or tested negatively for the virus.

"The decision will take effect on 16 November," a statement read.

Serbia is the 49th country connected to the EU's certificate system and the 22nd non-EU one. The commission also extended authorization to Georgia, Moldova and New Zealand on Monday as it seeks to strengthen travelers' confidence in safe travel inside and outside the bloc.

