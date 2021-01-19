UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses Of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Jan 19-20 - Vucic

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Jan 19-20 - Vucic

Serbia expects to receive 250,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday, President Aleksandar Vucic said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Serbia expects to receive 250,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Today or tomorrow, we expect to get 250,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, including 200,000 doses for the first injection and 50,000 doses for the second shot of the vaccine. It is important that they are different in the case of the Russian vaccine," Vucic said at a session of the national vaccination agency.

During the mass vaccination campaign, which Serbia launches on Tuesday, the recently obtained 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine will be used as well, the president specified.

"I will most likely receive the Chinese vaccine this weekend," Vucic said.

Vucic earlier confirmed the Serbian government's readiness to inoculate 80 percent of the population of the country, where 7 million people live, with coronarivus vaccines by different producers.

According to the state secretary of Serbia's health ministry, 40 percent of the citizens applying for vaccination online or via call centers opt for Sputnik V, while 28 percent prefer the Pfizer vaccine, and others are ready to receive any vaccine.

Serbia started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 on December 24 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who was the first Serbian to get vaccinated, said that Belgrade reached agreements for a total of 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, sufficient for 4 million people.

Russia delivered to Serbia the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, consisting of 2,400 doses, on December 30. The vaccine is awaiting permanent authorization in the Balkan country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Belgrade Serbia December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Legendary poet, columnist 'Munnu Bhai' remembered

29 seconds ago

Covid-19 vaccine development is in its final stage ..

30 seconds ago

CM's aide pays surprise visit to Govt College, ins ..

32 seconds ago

Russian Doctors Received Total of $2.5Bln for Pand ..

33 seconds ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers

13 minutes ago

PPP to make history of success under leadership of ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.