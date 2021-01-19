Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Jan 19-20 - Vucic

Serbia expects to receive 250,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday, President Aleksandar Vucic said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Serbia expects to receive 250,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Today or tomorrow, we expect to get 250,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, including 200,000 doses for the first injection and 50,000 doses for the second shot of the vaccine. It is important that they are different in the case of the Russian vaccine," Vucic said at a session of the national vaccination agency.

During the mass vaccination campaign, which Serbia launches on Tuesday, the recently obtained 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine will be used as well, the president specified.

"I will most likely receive the Chinese vaccine this weekend," Vucic said.

Vucic earlier confirmed the Serbian government's readiness to inoculate 80 percent of the population of the country, where 7 million people live, with coronarivus vaccines by different producers.

According to the state secretary of Serbia's health ministry, 40 percent of the citizens applying for vaccination online or via call centers opt for Sputnik V, while 28 percent prefer the Pfizer vaccine, and others are ready to receive any vaccine.

Serbia started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 on December 24 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who was the first Serbian to get vaccinated, said that Belgrade reached agreements for a total of 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, sufficient for 4 million people.

Russia delivered to Serbia the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, consisting of 2,400 doses, on December 30. The vaccine is awaiting permanent authorization in the Balkan country.