BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Serbia expects to receive an additional 250,000 doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on January 19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

At the Belgrade airport earlier in the day, Vucic personally met a plane carrying the first batch of 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

"On Monday, another 19,500 Pfizer vaccine doses arrive. On Tuesday, 250,000 Sputnik V doses will come. So, we will have over 1.43 million doses by Wednesday," Vucic told a press conference.

In late December, the Balkan country received the first 2,400 shots of the Russian-made vaccine.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last week that Belgrade expected another 500,000 Sputnik V doses in the near future.

According to the Sputnik V vaccine's Twitter account, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Serbian government struck a deal for 2 million doses.

The Serbian government has been leading the national vaccination by example. Brnabic was the first to receive a Pfizer/BionTech shot on December 24. The health ministry's State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin and parliament speaker Ivica Dacic took Sputnik V shots on January 6.