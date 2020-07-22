BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Serbia expects NATO and the alliance partners to understand the Balkan country's position of military neutrality and desire to cooperate with both the alliance and other countries and organizations without entering them, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 8th Belgrade NATO Week.

"I would like to note again that Serbia's policy of military neutrality is not questioned for a moment, it remains our fundamental and well-known position, which NATO, its members and partners, as well as other countries, fully respect. Since we respect the choice of our neighbors and other states in favor of membership in NATO or other military alliances, we look forward to understanding and our cooperation with non-NATO countries, which does not harm our relations with NATO and its members, and vice versa," Dacic said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The minister also noted the importance of cooperation with the alliance within its Partnership for Peace program and Individual Partnership Action Plan for Serbia and NATO for 2019-2021, as well as the presence of the mission of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) and Metohija.

At the same time, the diplomat said that relations between Belgrade and the alliance were a "delicate issue burdened by the legacy of the past in the form of the bombing of Yugoslavia," which, according to him, is an act of aggression.

Albanians in Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008 after a US-led NATO bombing campaign in 1999 against what was then Yugoslavia ” consisting of Serbia and Montenegro ” paved the way for such an outcome. Pristina has since been seeking to gain recognition by as many other states as possible. Serbia, which has refused to recognize Kosovo's independence and refers to it as its Kosovo and Metohija region, has called on those who recognized its independence to revoke their move.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, began negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians under the mediation of the European Union. The dialogue got stalled in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed 100 percent duties on Serbian imports.

Earlier in July, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti held a video summit, mediated by France and Germany, where they asserted a readiness to resume talks on the normalization of relations. Nevertheless, in an interview on national television after the summit, Vucic said that Kosovo's demands were "senseless."