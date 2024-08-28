Open Menu

Serbia Expects To Ink French Fighter Jet Deal During Macron Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Serbia expects to ink French fighter jet deal during Macron visit

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told AFP on Wednesday he expects to sign a widely anticipated fighter jet deal with France during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Balkan country this week.

"It's a huge contract for this country, and it's not a small contract even for France," said Vucic during an exclusive interview with AFP, describing what is anticipated to be a multi-billion Dollar agreement.

Related Topics

Dollar France Visit Agreement

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

3 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

3 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From World