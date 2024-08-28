Serbia expects to ink French fighter jet deal during Macron visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told AFP on Wednesday he expects to sign a widely anticipated fighter jet deal with France during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Balkan country this week.

"It's a huge contract for this country, and it's not a small contract even for France," said Vucic during an exclusive interview with AFP, describing what is anticipated to be a multi-billion Dollar agreement.