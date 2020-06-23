Serbia Expects to Receive 11 Russian T-72B3 Tanks by Year-End - Ambassador

Serbia expects to receive 11 third-generation T-72 tanks donated by Russia by the end of 2020, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Serbia expects to receive 11 third-generation T-72 tanks donated by Russia by the end of 2020, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview.

"By the end of the year, we expect the first delivery of subsidized Russian tanks. Russia will deliver a total of 30 T-72B3 tanks and 30 upgraded BRDM-2 light armored vehicles to Serbia in subsidies. Very soon we expect the delivery of 11 already prepared tanks," Lazanski said.

The ambassador recalled that the deliveries will be carried out in line with a bilateral agreement.

According to the diplomat, the bilateral military cooperation continues progressing.

The diplomat added that this cooperation included, among other things, the Russian-funded studies of Serbian pilots in Russian military schools.

In late 2016, Serbia's then-Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who is currently the country's president, said after his talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that Moscow would provide military assistance to Belgrade, including six MiG-29 jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored cars. The jets were passed to Serbia during a solemn ceremony at the Batajnica Air Base in 2017.