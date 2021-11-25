UrduPoint.com

Serbia Expects To Receive Man-Portable ATGM Sysmens Kornet From Russia Before 2022 - Vucic

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 08:29 PM

Serbia expects to receive man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems Kornet from Russia by the end of the year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi

"We also talked about defense industry cooperation, and I introduced him to various changes in the relationship of forces in the region. The first things we will have before the end of the year, these are not strategic things, but very important tactical things, these are the Kornet anti-tank systems, launchers and missiles for them to operate against armored vehicles, which are very important on our territory," Vucic said.

