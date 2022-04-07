UrduPoint.com

Serbia Extends Caps On Fuel Prices Until April 30

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 09:03 PM

The Serbian government has extended existing restrictions on prices of petroleum products until April 30 in an effort to support its citizens during a global increase in energy prices, the Serbian Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications said on its social media on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Serbian Trade Minister Tatjana Matic said that she agreed with the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy, and Finance Ministry, on the text of the proposal to limit the prices of petroleum products. The minister stressed the text was completely identical to the text that had been in effect since March 11.

According to the document, the maximum retail price (including VAT) of eurodiesel and BMB 95 gasoline in Serbia is determined by the average wholesale price in the country plus 6 dinars ($0.056) per liter. The maximum retail value of these oil products is set every Friday and remains valid for a week. Currently, it amounts to 197 dinars ($1.82) per liter of eurodiesel and 175 dinars ($1.

62) for BMB 95 gasoline.

On April 1, the price of liquefied petroleum gas reached a peak of 102 dinars ($0.95) per liter in Serbia.

In March, the Serbian government decided to waive 20% of excises on imports of petroleum products. According to the ministry of finance, the country is expected to lose 30 million Euros ($32 million) monthly in an attempt to contain fuel prices.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Western sanctions are not hurting the interests of Russia or the European Union, but Serbia. According to Vucic, the bloc secured the opportunity to work with Gazprom Neft and import from Russia, but prevented third countries, where oil refineries are owned by Russians, from exporting and importing Russian oil.

In this regard, the Serbian government supported 4 of the 13 points of the UN resolution condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. All of those points did not imply the introduction of sanctions against Moscow.

