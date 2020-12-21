UrduPoint.com
Serbia Extends Working Hours of Cafes, Shopping Centers on Friday Nights

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Serbian government has extended the working hours of shopping centers and cafes and restaurants until 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT) on Fridays, Branislav Tiodorovic, a member of the Serbian COVID-19 Infection Disease Crisis Response Team, said.

Earlier in December, the Serbian government required that beauty salons, gyms, spa centers and swimming pools be closed from 5 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays throughout the country.

On Monday, at a meeting of the crisis response team, it was decided to extend the working hours of several establishments.

"Today, the government today will approve a decision on extending the working hours of shopping centers until 20:00 Service facilities [hairdressing salons, beauty salons] will work until 8 p.

m on weekdays, by demand of the population," Tiodorovic said.

The new measures, expected to remain in effect until January 10, also include a mandatory PCR test with a negative COVID-19 result for foreigners entering Serbia. The test should be taken no later than 48 hours before arrival.

Theaters, cinemas, museums and galleries are open daily until 9 p.m., including on the weekends, while pharmacies, gas stations and food delivery services can work 24 hours a day.

