Serbia Faces Major Challenge in Buying Medical Equipment Abroad Amid Pandemic - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Serbia's major problem amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis is the need to purchase medical equipment abroad because the country does not have any such production, Member of the Belgrade's City Parliament Draginja Vlk told Sputnik.

"Serbia needs help to avoid the collapse of the health system that we saw in Italy and Spain," Vlk said. "The biggest problem is that Serbia does not produce medical equipment, but buys a large part of the equipment from abroad, and since all countries are burdened by the same problem, procurement becomes more complicated and slower."

She said there is not enough time because the virus can spread in a matter of hours.

Vlk pointed out that no country in the world can be ready for such a situation.

"But the significant difference between Serbia and European countries in the fight against coronavirus is that there is President Alexander Vucic in Serbia and that Serbia has friends," she added.

Another major problem in Serbia is the problem with respirators, the lawmaker continued.

"Our president is trying to buy as many respirators as possible through personal contacts around the world," she said. "The problem is also that nurses and doctors get tired."

Vlk underlined that the fact that Serbia has used all its resources in this fight, the number of those infected and dead is growing.

"That is why we hope that the help that comes from Russia will help protect us from the coronavirus," she said. "The knowledge of Russian specialists and the assistance they provide to us are extremely important."

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Russian aerospace forces would carry out 11 flights to Serbia to deliver medical and protective equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.

On Friday, five planes from Russia are expected to arrive in Serbia, while six aircraft will come on Saturday.

To date, Serbia has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil and 31 fatalities.