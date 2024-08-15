Open Menu

Serbia Faces New Heatwave After Record-high July Temperatures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Serbia is grappling with another extreme heatwave, with temperatures projected to climb between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius until Aug. 18. The Serbian capital is expected to experience highs ranging from 36 to 39 degrees, accompanied by tropical nights in urban areas.

The Hydrometeorological Service of the Republic of Serbia (RHMZ) and the National Institute of Public Health have issued urgent heat warnings, designating several cities, including the southern city of Nis, as "very dangerous." On Wednesday, Nis reached a sweltering 41 degrees Celsius, becoming the hottest location in the country, while other cities such as Sombor and Kikinda recorded temperatures of 40 degrees.

This heatwave follows a record-breaking period of extreme heat experienced in mid-July.

Emergency services have been inundated with calls as residents, both young and elderly, report heat-related health issues such as fainting.

The municipality of Sjenica, located in southwest Serbia and known for its cooler climate, has declared a state of emergency due to a severe drought that is impacting water supplies for both residents and livestock.

Meteorologist Slobodan Sovilj from RHMZ confirmed that Aug. 13 was the hottest day on record, with Cuprija reaching 42 degrees Celsius and Belgrade hitting 38.7 degrees. Sovilj anticipates that temperatures will remain elevated throughout the week, potentially making August the hottest month ever recorded in Serbia.

