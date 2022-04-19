UrduPoint.com

Serbia Facing Hybrid War Over Refusal To Impose Anti-Russian Sanctions - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Serbia is in a state of a hybrid war due to its refusal to support anti-Russian sanctions, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday

"A hybrid war is being waged against Serbia because it has an independent policy and we have not imposed sanctions on Russia. This is how we are being punished," Vulin said.

He added that Belgrade has "information about who is behind these attacks."

On Monday, several shopping malls in Serbia received threats of a terrorist attack, with one of the largest malls in Belgrade being evacuated. Anti-sabotage inspection did not detect any explosives.

Over the past few weeks, terrorist threats were reported at the Air Serbia office and Belgrade airport due to Serbia's refusal to suspend flights with Russia. The messages came through Swiss encrypted email service ProtonMail, according to the Interior Ministry.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the terrorist threats to Air Serbia planes flying to Russia were regularly spread by foreign intelligence services from Ukrainian territory and one unspecified country of the European Union. On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied these allegations as groundless and misleading.

