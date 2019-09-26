UrduPoint.com
Serbia Finishing Work On Its Section Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Vucic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Serbia Finishing Work on Its Section of TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Vucic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on Wednesday that the country's section of the TurkStream gas pipeline is close to completion.

"We are finishing our job regarding the Turkish Stream and we hope that by the end of the year that we are going to do it," Vucic said on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

