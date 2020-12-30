(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgrade received on Wednesday the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for immunization of Serbian citizens, it was delivered to the Torlak virology institute, which was broadcast by state news agency Tanjug

The batch is expected to consist of 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

Early in December, Serbia received the first 20 doses of the Russian vaccine for laboratory trials. The Serbian government and the Russian embassy said the country expected to receive the first Sputnik V batch for vaccination by the end of the year.