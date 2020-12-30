UrduPoint.com
Serbia Got First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V For Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19

Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:24 PM

Belgrade received on Wednesday the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for immunization of Serbian citizens, it was delivered to the Torlak virology institute, which was broadcast by state news agency Tanjug

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Belgrade received on Wednesday the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for immunization of Serbian citizens, it was delivered to the Torlak virology institute, which was broadcast by state news agency Tanjug.

The batch is expected to consist of 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

Early in December, Serbia received the first 20 doses of the Russian vaccine for laboratory trials. The Serbian government and the Russian embassy said the country expected to receive the first Sputnik V batch for vaccination by the end of the year.

