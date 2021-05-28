Serbia Grateful to Russia for Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed gratitude to Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko for the deliveries of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the presidency said on Friday.

"President Vucic received Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko today and thanked him for shipment of a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is immediately included in the vaccination process in our country," the statement read.

It did not disclose when exactly the vaccine batch had arrived in Serbia.

The president and the diplomat also touched upon several other issues, including the bilateral ties and cooperation on energy and infrastructure projects, as well as the situation in the Balkan region, and the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina mediated by the European Union.

In mid-April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik V abroad, announced the start of the production of the Russian vaccine at Belgrade's Torlak Institute.

In addition to Sputnik V, Serbia has also registered for use the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm.

Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in 66 countries across the globe.