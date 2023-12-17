Open Menu

Serbia Holds Extraordinary Parliamentary Election

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Serbia holds extraordinary parliamentary election

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Polling stations are open as Serbia conducts extraordinary elections on Sunday, with citizens voting at parliamentary and local levels to decide state leadership for the next four years.

Polling stations, numbering 8,273 both within Serbia and abroad, opened early in the morning. A total of 18 political parties or coalitions are vying for 250 seats in the national parliament.

The political parties or coalitions securing the highest votes can engage in negotiations to shape the upcoming government.

A key requirement for entry into the parliament is achieving a minimum threshold of 3 percent support. Pre-election polls indicate that the coalition aligned with the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, in power since 2012, is leading with approximately 40 percent support, while the pro-Western opposition coalition follows next with around 26 percent.

Related Topics

Parliament Serbia Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

17 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

17 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

17 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From World