Serbia Hopes Dialogue On Kosovo To Resume In 2-3 Months - President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Serbia Hopes Dialogue on Kosovo to Resume in 2-3 Months - President

Serbia hopes that negotiations with Kosovo authorities will resume in two or three months and Belgrade is ready to compromise solutions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday after a meeting with US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Serbia hopes that negotiations with Kosovo authorities will resume in two or three months and Belgrade is ready to compromise solutions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday after a meeting with US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer.

Palmer is currently on a tour across the Balkans, during which he has already visited Pristina and held meetings with Kosovar politicians, as well as representatives of small parties of Kosovo Serbs.

"I am sure that on Kosovo and Metohija we will soon reach the conditions, in two or three months, to continue the dialogue. We want the dialogue to be serious, responsible and leading to a compromise solution.

Serbia is ready for a compromise, but not ready to humiliation and belittlement of its own people in Kosovo and Metohija and in the entire state," Vucic said.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

The EU-mediated dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo, launched in 2013, is currently stalled.

