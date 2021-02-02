UrduPoint.com
Serbia Hopes To Launch Joint Production Of Sputnik V With Russia - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:02 PM

Serbia Hopes to Launch Joint Production of Sputnik V With Russia - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Serbian government hopes to set up joint production of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the health ministry's State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late December, Serbian minister without portfolio Nenad Popovic met with the general director of vaccine manufacturer Generium, Daniil Taliansky, who confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to make a technology transfer and help train Serbian specialists for the production of Sputnik V in Serbia.

"I am very pleased that Russia and Serbia started discussing joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia and hope that this project will succeed," Djerlek said.

The official confirmed that on February 11, a group of Russian experts will arrive in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is 91.6 percent effective, based on the data from the first 19,866 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine or placebo.

