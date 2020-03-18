Serbia Imposes Curfew for Over-65s Amid Pandemic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday that everyone aged 65 and over should self-isolate to prevent them from contracting the new coronavirus.

"Since we have failed to achieve complete discipline we have decided to take a very unpopular step to save lives... Starting 10 a.m.

tomorrow, those over 65 years old are banned from going outside," he said at an emergency press conference.

The Balkan nation, which has 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, declared a state of emergency on Monday. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that those caught breaking quarantine would be penalized, after complaining that people were ignoring restrictions.