UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Imposes Curfew For Over-65s Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Serbia Imposes Curfew for Over-65s Amid Pandemic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday that everyone aged 65 and over should self-isolate to prevent them from contracting the new coronavirus.

"Since we have failed to achieve complete discipline we have decided to take a very unpopular step to save lives... Starting 10 a.m.

tomorrow, those over 65 years old are banned from going outside," he said at an emergency press conference.

The Balkan nation, which has 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, declared a state of emergency on Monday. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that those caught breaking quarantine would be penalized, after complaining that people were ignoring restrictions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

52 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

52 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

52 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.