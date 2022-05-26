UrduPoint.com

Serbia Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Now Impossible - Vucic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Serbia Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Now Impossible - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that it is impossible for Belgrade to impose sanctions against Moscow right now but the future remains unknown.

Vucic was asked about sanctions against Russia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos by the Serbian National Television.

"Now there is no such possibility. What will happen in the future, I do not know what this life will bring and how everything will look. I am not one of those who promise something and then does not do it," Vucic said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Belgrade TV

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthl ..

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthless judgment to be contested i ..

1 hour ago
 Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board ..

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board as Shareholders Hold 2022 Mee ..

1 hour ago
 US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged Wa ..

US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - Blinken

1 hour ago
 Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canad ..

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Neg ..

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

1 hour ago
 Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.