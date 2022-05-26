Serbia Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Now Impossible - Vucic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that it is impossible for Belgrade to impose sanctions against Moscow right now but the future remains unknown.

Vucic was asked about sanctions against Russia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos by the Serbian National Television.

"Now there is no such possibility. What will happen in the future, I do not know what this life will bring and how everything will look. I am not one of those who promise something and then does not do it," Vucic said.