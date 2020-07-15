UrduPoint.com
Serbia In Contact With Russia, UK, US, China On Coronavirus Vaccine - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Serbia in Contact With Russia, UK, US, China on Coronavirus Vaccine - Response Center

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Serbia is in contact with all countries working on a coronavirus vaccine to get ahead of the line as soon as it is approved for widespread use, officials from the national COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

"We are cooperating with all countries that are trying to find a vaccine. We have contacts with colleagues in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia and China," Zoran Gojkovic, a regional secretary for health, said.

Gojkovic, whose northern Vojvodina province saw the least number of coronavirus cases, said that shortages of medical supplies at the start of the pandemic showed the perils of not having "good foreign relations.

"

Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, the deputy director of Serbia's Institute of Public Health, said that health authorities had "intense communications" with major pharmaceutical companies involved in vaccine research and development.

"But no vaccine will be used here until it meets all safety and efficiency criteria," she added.

Serbia has so far confirmed 19,334 cases and 429 deaths. The response center has mandated compulsory mask wearing even outdoors starting Friday after the tally rose. President Aleksandar Vucic said the government was in talks with a country that was already using a vaccine against the virus, although he did not say which one.

