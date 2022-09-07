Serbia in Line for Bayraktar Drones, Expects Them Next Year - Vucic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Serbia is in line to buy Bayraktar drones from Turkey, expects to receive it next year and is ready to pay hundreds of millions of euros, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Belgrade, where he held talks with the Serbian president on Wednesday. After that, members of government delegations signed a number of documents.

"We want to purchase the Bayraktar UAVs, but I see what the whole world wants, so we stand in line, we wait and hope that next year we will be able to implement it. I think that our ministers had good conversations, and that Serbia will be able to get them next year. We are ready to increase our demand for Bayraktars and pay much more than the originally agreed tens of millions of Euros ” several hundred million euros," Vucic said at a joint press conference.