Serbia Inoculated 3Mln People With 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia has inoculated three million people with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 1.2 million citizens have received both shots, Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the data I received before my arrival to Moscow early this morning we have vaccinated over 3 million persons [with the first dose] and we have revaccinated 1,2 million," Selakovic said.

The top diplomat recalled that Serbia had received various vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, and they "were not only used by Serbian citizens."

"[We] shared with some of our neighbors, with our neighbors from Montenegro, from Republic Serpska as well as Northern Macedonia. As we well know it is not the case with any other country in our region," Selakovic continued.