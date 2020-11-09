UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Interested In Localizing Manufacturing Of Russian, Chinese Weapons - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Serbia Interested in Localizing Manufacturing of Russian, Chinese Weapons - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Serbia is interested in localizing manufacturing facilities for Russian and Chinese weapons, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, this would depend on Russia's and China's readiness to share technologies.

"This kind of manufacturing would help increase the technical and technological capacities of our manufacturing, help create new jobs," the diplomat said.

Serbia is exporting arms, but only to the states that are not under EU or UN sanctions, Lozanski said, adding that this brought in about $700 million every year.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Serbia Share Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

49 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

52 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.