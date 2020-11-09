Serbia Interested in Localizing Manufacturing of Russian, Chinese Weapons - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Serbia is interested in localizing manufacturing facilities for Russian and Chinese weapons, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, this would depend on Russia's and China's readiness to share technologies.

"This kind of manufacturing would help increase the technical and technological capacities of our manufacturing, help create new jobs," the diplomat said.

Serbia is exporting arms, but only to the states that are not under EU or UN sanctions, Lozanski said, adding that this brought in about $700 million every year.